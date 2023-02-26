"Why is Xavi playing with our league title" - Barcelona fans can't believe Xavi is starting 22-year-old star against Almeria

Barcelona have announced their starting lineup to face Almeria away in La Liga tonight (February 26) and fans aren't happy to see defender Eric Garcia in it.

The Catalans visit the Estadio Mediterráneo to face La Unión as Xavi's side have the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of the table. However, the fans aren't fully convinced with their XI for the match after seeing Garcia start.

The Spaniard starts in central defense alongside Andreas Christensen for his second consecutive start in La Liga and 11th overall this season.

Having signed on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2021, Garcia is yet to establish himself in the side, owing to his erratic performances.

He has improved lately, but some of the Catalan faithful clearly don't trust him. One fan audaciously claimed on Twitter that Xavi is playing with their title chances by starting Garcia.

Another fan felt Real Madrid's comeback into the title race has begun while one Twitter user said he wouldn't be watching the game today.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Barcelona's lineup against Almeria:

Krishna @KrishnaA7310 @ReshadRahman_ Congratulations @realmadrid your comeback has been started thanks to eric garcia & sergio roberto 🙂 @ReshadRahman_ Congratulations @realmadrid your comeback has been started thanks to eric garcia & sergio roberto 🙂

🅿️©️ @vtriggomega Eric Garcia minutes lmaooooooo Eric Garcia minutes lmaooooooo

Barcelona could leave Real Madrid in the dust with a win tonight

Real Madrid dropped points yet again following their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby at home on Saturday. Barcelona now have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points with a victory over Almeria.

The Catalans boast a terrific record against the Andalusian side, having never lost in 13 clashes against them and averaging at least three goals per game.

Xavi's side also come into the clash on the back of a seven-game winning run in La Liga. They could win for an eighth time on the bounce for the first time since January 2019.

After a long time, Barcelona are looking like champions once again, and with a victory tonight, they can effectively seal their fate in the title race.

It's hard to see them relinquish a 10-point lead going into the home stretch of the campaign considering their blistering run of form. If they were to beat Almeria today, it would perhaps only be a matter of when they are crowned champions of Spain once again.

