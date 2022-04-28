“Wife of the century”, “Absolute queen” - Liverpool fans demand statue for Ulla Klopp for convincing German to sign new contract

Liverpool fans have rejoiced at the role Jurgen Klopp's wife Ulla has played in convincing him to sign a new contract. The 54-year-old manager has agreed to extend his stay at Anfield until 2026, news that has delighted Reds fans across the globe.

Klopp has been at Liverpool since 2015, during which time he guided them to a Champions League victory in 2019. He also ended the club's 30-year wait for a league championship the following campaign.

The Merseyside club remain in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple this season following their 2-0 first-leg semi-final win against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, as per Sky Sports, the German boss said:

"There's something to announce. Like last time, some will like it, some will not like it too much. If you do not like it, stop watching now. I stay for another two years. And not only me. No, all my coaches as well, which is the most important actually."

"Why is now the question, because Ulla wants to stay! As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay. That's not the only reason, but it's one of the reasons."

Klopp later added in the interview:

"The most important contract I signed in my life was the one with Ulla. And that's why it start again, because actually we sat at the kitchen table and Ulla said, 'I can't see us leaving in 2024.' I said, 'What?' That's how it all started and when that started I thought, 'Let's have a think.'"

Fans took to social media to welcome the news of the contract renewal. Some even claimed that Mrs. Klopp should have a statue made in her honor for convincing her husband to stay. Here are some of the best reactions:

Liverpool announce contract extensions for Klopp and his coaching staff

The Reds have also confirmed that assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz have also signed new contracts to stay at Anfield. Klopp went on to praise Ljinders, who has been linked with a move to become a head coach elsewhere. As per The Mirror, Klopp said:

"When I thought about it it was clear that I needed to have one more really important conversation, that's the one with Pep Lijnders, because he is probably the main reason for it, and our connection is beyond football things."

"When he said, 'Oh yes, I'm in,' then it was clear that we are open for any kind of talks, and that's why we're sitting here now."

