Wilfried Zaha forced to wear hilarious t-shirt for his stag do after being engaged to partner Paige Bannister 

Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha was spotted wearing a hilarious stag t-shirt with his friends after he got engaged to partner Paige Bannister. He posted a picture of the same with his five friends on Instagram.

The winger wore a shirt that read:

"Game over."

His friends, meanwhile, each wore shirts that read:

"Wilf's stag."

Zaha captioned the image:

"Stag with the lads."

Wilfried Zaha was a key player for Crystal Palace during the 2022-23 season. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions. He is enjoying a well-earned vacation at the moment.

Zaha's future, though, has been up in the air as he will become a free agent after June 30. The Ivorian has been linked with a move to clubs like Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain (via GOAL).

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Wilfried Zaha's future

Wilfried Zaha has been a key player for Crystal Palace over the years. He has scored 90 goals and has provided 76 assists in 458 games.

Zaha's contract, however, is up in the summer. He has reportedly been offered a mega £200,000 per week salary to stay put at Palace. Apart from that, a host of clubs are interested in the Ivorian. Lazio became the recent side to show interest in the 30-year-old forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Zaha's future. He wrote in his Caught Offside column:

“They [Lazio] just spoke to the player side and informed they are interested, but it’s a difficult deal for them as Zaha has huge salary. No bid yet at this stage. Despite his age, Zaha has many proposals and has been approached by French, Italian and Saudi clubs. No terms discussed yet.”

He further added:

“Crystal Palace insist to be informed and have also made him a huge proposal to extend his contract but – he wants to take time to decide."

Zaha is a very talented player and is known for his ability to consistently take on and beat defenders. He has also proven his mettle in the Premier League already. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that clubs are pursuing the attacker's signature.

Poll : 0 votes