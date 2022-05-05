“Will add an extra little spice into it” - Thierry Henry believes 2022 Ballon d’Or race could make Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL final ‘even bigger’

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the Champions League final would be a battle between two Ballon d'Or favourites, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane, which could spice up the showdown.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to clash in Paris on May 28 in a repeat of the 2018 showpiece, and there are some interesting narratives around the game.

Most importantly, it will bring Benzema and Mane head-to-head, two players who've enjoyed terrific campaigns and have made a strong case for this year's Golden Ball.

The Frenchman, who finished fourth in last year's edition, has struck 43 times from as many games for Real Madrid this season, winning the La Liga and Spanish Supercup titles.

Mane, meanwhile, has scored 20 times for the Reds so far, with the Carabo Cup in the bag already. However, he also boasts international success with Senegal, having won the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Liverpool are on course for an unprecedented quadruple. Winning that would strengthen the winger's Ballon d'Or chances, but right now, Henry believes his compatriot Benzema is leading the race. He told BT Sport:

“The thing about the final and to make it even bigger, the favorites for the Ballon d'Or, Benzema and Mane. That will add an extra little spice into it.

"I still believe Benzema is ahead but if Mane wins it with Liverpool and they do make the quadruple, that's a pretty strong case. That would be great for Africa but I would still go for Benzema.”

Individually, Benzema has outshone Mane, stepping up to the plate regularly for his team, especially in the big UEFA Champions League knockout games.

He also leads the scoring and assists charts in La Liga, while his Senegalese counterpart doesn't rank in the Premier League's top three in either.

Real Madrid will lead Liverpool's Sadio Mane even without European title

Even if Liverpool were to win the Champions League at Real Madrid's expense, Benzema would stand a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or award than Mane.

The Frenchman has been a cut above the rest this season and has truly shone individually, while also helping Los Blancos in key European games.

B/R Football @brfootball 43 goals in 43 games

Won La Liga

Scored the goal to put Real Madrid into the Champions League final



is playing like a man who wants it 43 goals in 43 gamesWon La LigaScored the goal to put Real Madrid into the Champions League final @Benzema is playing like a man who wants it ▪️ 43 goals in 43 games ▪️ Won La Liga ▪️ Scored the goal to put Real Madrid into the Champions League final @Benzema is playing like a man who wants it 🏆 https://t.co/WVSrAzQeFw

Mane could finish with more silverware than Benzema, but that may not guarantee him the Golden Ball, as eventually, a player's individual performances are also considered.

While he has been in good form, the former Southampton player still falls short of matching Benzema's exploits this season.

