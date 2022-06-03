"Will always be candidates because we have the best in the world" - Emiliano Martinez says Argentine players are 'lions' who fight for Lionel Messi

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has stated that Argentine players are prepared to do everything for Lionel Messi.

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley in the Finalissima on June 1, a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for La Albiceleste with Angel Di Maria doubling the lead just before the half-time whistle.

Substitute Paulo Dybala scored the third goal for Lionel Scaloni's side as Messi won the second international trophy of his career.

Argentine number one Emiliano Martinez has stated that La Albiceleste are now being considered as potential World Cup winners due to their recent success.

The Aston Villa custodian has also insisted that the entire Argentina team are prepared to fight like lions for Lionel Messi, the best in the world. Martinez was quoted as saying by TUDN:

"A year ago, we were nothing and today we are [World Cup] candidates because we won titles."

"We will always be candidates because we have the best in the world (in Lionel Messi). We are all lions who fight for him!"

Argentina have fared incredibly well since Lionel Scaloni took over after Jorge Sampaoli.

He led Argentina to their first Copa America title in 28 long years. During that time, La Albiceleste lost four finals with Messi himself finishing as runners-up on three occasions.

After beating European champions Italy and that too with such comfort, Argentina have well and truly established themselves as a force to reckon with in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Can Lionel Messi finally fulfil his World Cup dream?

Despite all his success at club level, international trophies have eluded Lionel Messi for so many years.

However, he finally won his first Copa America title last year and has now also won the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

It might not be too late for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to achieve his dream of winning the World Cup.

It has been 36 years since Argentina won the World Cup, finishing runners-up on two occasions.

Lionel Messi endured a pretty underwhelming season by his standards at PSG last time out but looked at his very best against Italy.

If the iconic forward plays his best football in the World Cup and his teammates give their everything, Argentina will definitely be strong contenders for the biggest trophy in football.

