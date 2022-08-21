"Will always go out and show some balls" - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney names 3 players who have been 'trying to lift the group'

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney named three players in the current Red Devils squad who are always trying their best, during an interview with Times Sport.

Rooney is Manchester United’s all-time top goal-scorer and was known for his work-rate and determination as well. These are qualities that the current Red Devils’ squad has been lacking severely.

They lost 4-0 to Brentford last weekend on August 13 after opening their season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Both Fred and Scott McTominay were again found to be lacking in midfield as the attack lacked fluency. Multiple defensive mistakes also played their part as Manchester United ended up conceding four times inside the first 45 minutes.

Rooney has surprisingly claimed that Fred, McTominay and United captain Harry Maguire have always given their best and have been trying to lift the group. However, Rooney believes that it comes down to individual players taking responsibility as well. The former England international said:

“Ten Hag will be making a lot of demands to get a reaction out. But with this group, this has been happening for so long that changing their ways is going to take something drastic. They’re emotionless - there is no character, no heart.”

He added:

"I'm not talking about every player. Maguire and Fred will always try, McTominay may not be Scholes or Carrick but he will always go out and show some balls. They've been trying to lift the group, but it comes down to individuals to take responsibility."

Manchester United hope to suspend their freefall with Casemiro signing

New Manchester United signing Casemiro will not be available for the clash against Liverpool as the Premier League requires all new signings to be registered by midday on Friday.

The five-time Champions League winner is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He has played 336 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists across all competitions.

The 30-year-old Brazilian will be delighted with the prospect of playing alongside former Los Blancos teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

Casemiro brings everything that the Manchester United midfield has been lacking over the last few years. Defensive acumen and positioning along with the ability to drive forward and encourage his teammates are all skills that the 30-year old revels at.

Whether United boss Erik ten Hag can bring the best out of him and help impact the team remains to be seen.

The Red Devils have also been linked to attacking reinforcements in the form of Ajax winger Antony. With the summer transfer window closing in the coming week, it remains to be seen if the move will find fruition.

