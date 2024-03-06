“Will anyone be able to slow them down?” - MLS legend hypes up Lionel Messi’s connection with Inter Miami teammate

MLS legend Sacha Kljestan has addressed the connection between Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The latter joined the Herons this season after registering 17 goals and 11 assists for Brazilian side Gremio last year.

The Uruguayan striker has registered two goals and three assists in three games for Inter Miami in the MLS and even at 37, has shown incredible quality in the final third. His connection with Messi has caught the attention of fans and pundits, with Kljestan being one of them.

The former MLS legend said (via GOAL):

“Suarez had a lot of questions coming into this season. He quieted a lot of critics, myself included, with a classic Suarez performance – two well-taken goals and two superb assists."

He added:

"This is the Luis Suarez that Inter Miami fans have been expecting and he delivered big time in a derby game. It's clear these two players have a natural connection on and off the field. Will anyone be able to slow them down this season?”

Messi and Suarez have played together in the past from 2014-2020 at Barcelona. Together, they have created 100 goals for each other in 261 matches.

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alex Grimaldo hails Inter Miami hero Lionel Messi as childhood idol

Alex Grimaldo is having a wonderful season at Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish left-back joined Barcelona's youth setup as a teenager in 2008, and grew up playing football at La Masia.

He watched Messi in his illustrious prime during those years at Camp Nou until Grimaldo left for Nou Camp in 2016.

Speaking to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Grimaldo said:

"My childhood hero is Messi. Well, for me, he's the best player of all time. And besides, I grew up at La Masia (Barcelona's academy) watching him play there in the first team."

Grimaldo has registered 11 goals and as many assists in 33 games for Leverkusen this season from left-back. His team is currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings, 10 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, with 10 games left to play.