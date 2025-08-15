Will Benjamin Sesko star for Manchester United in PL clash against Arsenal? Ruben Amorim provides update

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has opened up about Benjamin Sesko ahead of their clash against Arsenal. They are set to host the Gunners at Old Trafford in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Red Devils signed Sesko from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of around £73 million this summer. With speculation about Rasmus Hojlund's future at the club, the Slovenian could become the first-choice striker. In his pre-match press conference, Amorim was asked if Sesko is ready to start on Sunday. He answered (via manutd.com):

"Of course. We didn't have a lot of time, but he's ready. First of all, physically, he's ready. That is a big component in our league. Then, he's really smart. Every detail he asks, he's a guy that is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he's ready to play, we will see if he's going to start."

Sesko, notably, didn't feature for Manchester United in any of their pre-season fixtures. He scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 87 games for Leipzig after joining them from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023.

Ruben Amorim on comparing his situation at Manchester United to Mikel Arteta's at Arsenal

Ruben Amorim was appointed Manchester United's manager in October last season. However, they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win any trophy. He also spoke about how Mikel Arteta has gotten a lot more time at Arsenal, and he might not get it because he's at Manchester United.

The Portuguese was asked about his statement in his press conference on Friday, and he answered (via manutd.com):

"I learned a lot last season. One of the things that I learned is that I don't need to focus a lot in the future. That doesn't matter. I don't care. I just want to win against Arsenal, to focus on Arsenal, and I need to live day-by-day like my players, and focus on each game. I learned that. Everything that gets a little bit of noise to our team, I have to take out of the picture, so I just prepare to coach my team against Arsenal."

Arteta was named the Gunners' manager in November 2019, and he won the FA Cup in his first season. They have failed to win a major trophy ever since and finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons.

