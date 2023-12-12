"Will do my best to be back soon" - Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister posts injury update on social media after picking up knock in PL fixture

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has posted an update on social media after he picked up a knee injury during the Premier League clash against Sheffield United on December 7.

Mac Allister started the game but was forced to go off around the hour mark due to the knock. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner recently took to social media to provide an update, writing on Instagram:

"A recap of last week. I’m committed to my recovery and will do my best to be back soon. Thanks for your constant support!"

Mac Allister missed the match against Crystal Palace on December 9, which Jurgen Klopp's team won 2-1. The Argentine joined the club in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million.

Mac Allister has scored one goal and has provided two assists in 18 appearances across competitions for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp told the media about Mac Allister's injury after the Sheffield game:

"Macca (Mac Allister) doesn't look good, so we have to see day by day. They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It's not that serious but in the period of the year if you are out for five days, it's 12 games pretty much."

In Mac Allister's absence, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai started for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on December 9. Klopp's side have a busy set of fixtures coming up, facing Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on December 14 and Manchester United in a scintillating Premier League showdown on December 17.

However, Mac Allister could miss both games with the Echo reporting that the 24-year-old's potential return date is December 23.

Alan Shearer wowed by Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah's feat

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal for Liverpool during the 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace, equalizing in the 76th minute. The goal also marked Salah's 150th goal in the English top flight, where he has previously played for Chelsea as well.

The Premier League all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer was left stunned by Salah's numbers. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the Newcastle United legend said (via Empire of the Kop):

“Amazing, amazing. Everything about him is just brilliant, isn’t it? Goals, attitude, everything else. What a player. Was it 150 Premier League goals he’s scored now? What an unbelievable record that is.”

31-year-old Mohamed Salah is once again showcasing his undeniable class this season. The Egyptian maestro has scored 14 goals and has provided eight assists in 22 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this season.