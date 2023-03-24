"Will break Messi's record", "Underrated GOAT"- Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 60th free-kick goal in Portugal's 4-0 Liechtenstein win

Fans on Twitter made a Lionel Messi claim as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstei in their opening UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (March 23).

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring for Roberto Martinez's team. The Bayern Munich star, on loan from Manchester City, sent a goal-bound sweetly struck volley that took a deflection off a Leichtenstein defender to end up in the back of Benjamin Buchel's net.

Ronaldo was then found by Cancelo inside the area. While the Al-Nassr forward chested down the ball immaculately, he blasted the effort over the bar. Ronaldo knocked on the door again as his towering header from a corner skipped past the post.

Joao Palhinha connected well on his volleyed effort only to see the ball sail past Buchel's goal. Bernardo Silva made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, bagging is ninth international goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo then bagged his 119th international goal, dispatching home a penalty won by Joao Cancelo. Ronaldo netted again soon after but was in an offside position.

The 38-year-old, though, completed his brace as he nearly took the roof of the net with a blistering free kick from just outside the penalty area. He has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career, one short of Messi, sending fans into a frenzy.

"Ronaldo will break Messi's record"

"Ronaldo scoring two goals and won’t get much publicity like when messi gives an assist. Ronaldo is an underrated GOAT"

Cristiano Ronaldo this evening for Portugal:



➤ Most-capped mens player in international history (197)

➤ Back-to-back freekick goals

➤ Has scored in 20 consecutive years for his nation

➤ 2 goals and 8.9 final rating



38 year old Cristiano Ronaldo just scored free kicks in back to back games and has now recorded 120 international goals; the most in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 830 goals, beating the 828 world record goals held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 10 (11*) goals in 20 years in a row.

Certain Manchester United fans, stop pretending and appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hatrick, what a way to return to the Kingdom

CRISTIANO RONALDO FREE KICK GOAL FOR PORTUGAL! HE'S SCORED FREE KICKS IN BACK TO BACK MATCHES

Ronaldo scoring two goals and won't get much publicity like when messi gives an assist. Ronaldo is an underrated GOAT

Roberto Martínez já canta e sente o hino

Vivemos para ver um espanhol a cantar o hino nacional... português. Roberto Martínez já faz história antes mesmo de estrear em campo

3-4-3 is Roberto Martinez's basic system and will be tested today in the match. The players have already been informed of the change.

How come Roberto Martinez Sabi Portugal anthem so quick, he was saying it along during the recitation it's too quick.

Portugal fans should hope Roberto Martinez isn't picking his team on player reputation. Didn't end well for him last world cup with Hazard over Trossard et all. A new cycle with Leao & Ramos sitting on the bench is interesting..

Imagine getting rid of Fernando Santos just to play 5 in the back vs Liechtenstein Portugal really thought they ate hiring Roberto Martinez..

How to make an impression on the players and the whole nation? Learn the national anthem, and sing it. Bravo Roberto Martínez!

3-1-4-2 Roberto Martinez era is upon us. I am excited

GOOOOOOOOOL DE CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the All Time Top Scorer in International Football History with 119. He has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 118 Intl. Goals.

CRISTIANO RONALDO. THE GREATEST EVER

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his own record of scoring most scored in international football.

🏟 Estádio José Alvalade

Portugal Liechtenstein

51 '

🏟 Estádio José Alvalade Portugal Liechtenstein 51 ' Euro 2024 qualifying

119th international goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. Unbelievable, most strikers don't score that much throughout their entire club and country career.

Cristiano Ronaldo. GOAT before GOAT after and GOAT forever

119 international goals

Most capped international men’s footballer.



Cristiano Ronaldo!!! 119 international goals Most capped international men's footballer. Catch him if you can

CRISTIANO RONALDO THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.

That's TWENTY years in a row.



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal for Portugal every year since 2004. That's TWENTY years in a row. Incredible longevity

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 competitive international goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 100 GOALS in competitive matches for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored a monster free kick, his second goal of the night; Goal No. 120 for Portugal. At AGE 38!

Cristiano Ronaldo considered retiring from international football after 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was far from ideal. While he scored in the opening game against Ghana, Ronaldo was benched for both his country's knockout games. His eternal rival Messi, meanwhile, won the tournament.

The Al-Nassr superstar recently revealed that he considered the possibility of calling time on his international career following the last-eight exit. Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

“I'm not going to lie. In our life, we have to put everything on the scale. We thought, we reflected, me and my family, but then we came to the conclusion that, despite the difficulties, we cannot throw in the towel. I was able to see situations at different angles. I learned a lot from that."

He added:

“I'm glad to be back. Roberto Martinez showed that he counted on me. I've always wanted to play. As you know, he talked to everyone and to me, too. And I was able to realise that I have a lot to give to the national team. I feel it. I want it, and my desire is to take Portugal to the highest level. I will always give my contribution when they need me.”

Portugal will return to action on March 26 against Luxembourg in the last game of the ongoing international break. Given his performance against Liechtenstein, Cristiano Ronaldo should once again spearhead the attack.

