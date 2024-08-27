"Will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on new signing Mikel Merino

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino after his move to the Emirates Stadium was made official on Tuesday, August 27. The 42-year-old tactician said that Merino's "experience and versatility" will be valuable assets for the Gunners in their attempt to win the Premier League title.

Merino completed the move to North London from La Liga side Real Sociedad for a reported €37.5 million fee. He enjoyed an impressive six-year spell with the Basque side, with 27 goals and 30 assists in 242 appearances across competitions.

Merino also played an important role for Spain in their EURO 2024 triumph a few months ago. He played in every single game, scoring a 119th-minute winner in their quarter-final against Germany.

Arsenal have been linked with the 28-year-old for the past few months and Arteta seemed over the moon after landing his man. Speaking to the club's official website about the transfer, he said (via Standard):

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

"As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him," Arteta concluded.

Merino is the third first-team signing the Gunners have made in the ongoing transfer window. They exercised the £27 million buy option in David Raya's loan deal from Brentford and signed Riccardo Calafiori for a reported £42 million from Bologna.

"It was an easy decision" - Spanish star Mikel Merino opens up on move to Arsenal

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has claimed that it was an easy decision for him when Arsenal came calling for his services. The 28-year-old said that he was impressed by the ambition within the club, which aligned perfectly with his personal goals as a player.

In his first interview after signing for the Gunners, the EURO 2024 winner said (via Arseblog):

"It was an easy decision, because of the past years and how big the club is but also the ambition you could see, not only watching the games, but as well talking to Edu (sporting director), talking to Mikel (Arteta)."

“When they explained the process they have been doing and the way they have been doing things, it gets easier for you to decide because you see the hunger, and the ambition of how they want to win. Me as a player, I want that in my career. I want to keep growing and winning is the main thing for me," Merino added.

Merino could make his debut for Arsenal soon with the Gunners set to host Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming Premier League fixture on August 31.

