Will Bukayo Saka start against Leeds United? Fans worried about Arsenal star as injury rumours spread

Arsenal fans are fearing the worst as rumors have spread on social media that Bukayo Saka may miss his side's clash with Leeds United.
Saka was named March's Premier League Player of the Month for inspired performances. He scored three goals and provided two assists to add to his overall tally of 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across competitions.
However, rumors are circulating that Saka may have picked up a knock and could be sidelined for Leeds' visit to the Emirates today (April 1). His absence would be a huge setback for Arsenal as they chase the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league, boasting an eight-point cushion over Manchester City having played one game more.
Gunners fans are fearful that Saka's absence will not only affect their title chances but also their Fantasy Premier League team's. He is third for the most points won in FPL this season, with 170 to his name.
The north London giants face a Peacocks side that are in the midst of a relegation battle. Javi Gracia's men are 14th, two points above the drop zone. Arteta may be enticed to rest Saka against Leeds if he has picked up a knock. They have a massive clash with Liverpool on the horizon next Sunday (April 9).
Arsenal boss Arteta admits his side will keep an eye on Manchester City's clash with Liverpool
Manchester City face Liverpool in the day's early kickoff and can move to within five points of Arsenal. The Gunners face Leeds later on in the day but Arteta has admitted his side will keep a close eye on developments at the Etihad. The Spanish coach said (via Manchester Evening News):
"Our focus is on what we can control – ourselves – every single day. But, we love to watch football games and for sure if we can, we will be watching them, like any other manager or team, and this is a great game to watch."
He continued by insisting that his side will be concentrating on themselves once they take to the field against the Peacocks:
"There is a little bit of gap between the games, but when we get to [our] game, the focus will be on that and nothing else. Everyone will switch on and focus on what we’re going to do."
