Will Bukayo Saka start against Leeds United? Fans worried about Arsenal star as injury rumours spread

Arsenal fans are fearing the worst as rumors have spread on social media that Bukayo Saka may miss his side's clash with Leeds United.

Saka was named March's Premier League Player of the Month for inspired performances. He scored three goals and provided two assists to add to his overall tally of 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across competitions.

However, rumors are circulating that Saka may have picked up a knock and could be sidelined for Leeds' visit to the Emirates today (April 1). His absence would be a huge setback for Arsenal as they chase the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league, boasting an eight-point cushion over Manchester City having played one game more.

Gunners fans are fearful that Saka's absence will not only affect their title chances but also their Fantasy Premier League team's. He is third for the most points won in FPL this season, with 170 to his name.

The north London giants face a Peacocks side that are in the midst of a relegation battle. Javi Gracia's men are 14th, two points above the drop zone. Arteta may be enticed to rest Saka against Leeds if he has picked up a knock. They have a massive clash with Liverpool on the horizon next Sunday (April 9).

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter are fearing the worst as rumors grow over Saka missing the Leeds encounter. Here's how supporters reacted:

FPL Frenzy @FplFrenzy Saka has started Arsenal’s last SEVENTY league games.



FF Joel @FFJoel_ If Saka is out, you sellers got ridiculously lucky If Saka is out, you sellers got ridiculously lucky

Anaekwe Bridgette @Bridgetluv4 Why is Saka out of today's game Vs Leeds United trending. I hope it's not true,it's normal April fool Trend. Because we the Arsenal can't afford Saka not starting or even missing today's game. 3 points means a whole lot us. Why is Saka out of today's game Vs Leeds United trending. I hope it's not true,it's normal April fool Trend. Because we the Arsenal can't afford Saka not starting or even missing today's game. 3 points means a whole lot us. https://t.co/jPAQXZCjqg

Zeeshan Sayed @SayedZeesh If Saka is indeed out, and you held on to him, don't be too harsh on yourself.



FPL_Composer @FPL_Composer Saka out rumours…? No prob - not on BB so Gabriel comes in 🙃 Saka out rumours…? No prob - not on BB so Gabriel comes in 🙃😉

BlackFox @fplblackfox Wtf. You make april fools jokes about Saka being injured to your mates and then turns out he might actually be injured ffs 🤣. He's my only single gameweeker. Frustrating though as Saka would have been Salah and Kane wouldn't be Ings Wtf. You make april fools jokes about Saka being injured to your mates and then turns out he might actually be injured ffs 🤣. He's my only single gameweeker. Frustrating though as Saka would have been Salah and Kane wouldn't be Ings 😭

⌛️ @YonkoAbbz Rumour that Saka is out ill and Trossard replaces him at RW Rumour that Saka is out ill and Trossard replaces him at RW

FPL Kneeslide @FPL_Kneeslide Be absolutely livid if Saka is actually out. Would be the most ridiculous stroke of luck for sellers. Be absolutely livid if Saka is actually out. Would be the most ridiculous stroke of luck for sellers.

Arsenal boss Arteta admits his side will keep an eye on Manchester City's clash with Liverpool

Arsenal will be watching how City fare against Liverpool.

Manchester City face Liverpool in the day's early kickoff and can move to within five points of Arsenal. The Gunners face Leeds later on in the day but Arteta has admitted his side will keep a close eye on developments at the Etihad. The Spanish coach said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Our focus is on what we can control – ourselves – every single day. But, we love to watch football games and for sure if we can, we will be watching them, like any other manager or team, and this is a great game to watch."

He continued by insisting that his side will be concentrating on themselves once they take to the field against the Peacocks:

"There is a little bit of gap between the games, but when we get to [our] game, the focus will be on that and nothing else. Everyone will switch on and focus on what we’re going to do."

