“Will carry this France superteam so hard” – Fans excited as 24-year-old France international is named in starting XI to face Denmark in the FIFA World Cup

Fans are thrilled to see Barcelona defender Jules Kounde named in France's starting line-up to face Denmark in the FIFA World Cup today (26 November).

France got their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start, beating Australia 4-1 on Tuesday (22 November). Having arrived in Qatar with the hopes of retaining their title, they will now look to build their momentum.

Les Bleus will be determined to make it two wins from two matches when they face Denmark in their second group-stage match today. Kasper Hjulmand's side go into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Tunisia in their opener.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, France have named their starting line-up for the match. Didier Deschamps has notably made three changes to the team that beat Australia in their first match.

Lucas Hernandez, who suffered an injury against Australia, has been replaced by his brother Theo Hernandez at left-back. Ibrahima Konate has been dropped to the bench, with Raphael Varane taking his place.

Meanwhile, Kounde has come in for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Bavard at right-back. It is worth noting that all three changes in France's line-up have been made in the backline.

Deschamps' decision to start Kounde instead of Pavard has nevertheless left fans excited. Some have even taken to social media to express their delight. One supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Kounde will carry this France superteam so hard."

🇪🇸🌎 @bosnianflairr @TheEuropeanLad Kounde will carry this France superteam so hard

Here are some more reactions to Kounde being named in Deschamps' first XI to face Denmark in the FIFA World Cup:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad France XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.



Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Lindstrom, Cornelius, Damsgaard. France XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Lindstrom, Cornelius, Damsgaard. 🇫🇷 France XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.🇩🇰 Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Lindstrom, Cornelius, Damsgaard.

Kounde struggled with an injury in the days leading up to the FIFA World Cup and thus had to settle for a place on the bench against Australia. However, Deschamps has deemed the Barcelona man ready to start against Denmark today.

The 24-year-old has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season. He has helped the Catalans keep six clean sheets, while also providing three assists.

How are Denmark lining up against France in the FIFA World Cup?

Denmark have made four changes to the team that drew 0-0 against Tunisia this week. While Deschamps has made significant changes to their defense, their opponents have swapped their entire attack.

Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 @dbulandshold DEN DANSKE STARTOPSTILLING



Kasper Hjulmand stiller op med dette stærke hold til kampen mod Frankrig



#ForDanmark #worldcup

📸 @fbbillederdk DEN DANSKE STARTOPSTILLINGKasper Hjulmand stiller op med dette stærke hold til kampen mod Frankrig 🇩🇰 DEN DANSKE STARTOPSTILLING 🇩🇰Kasper Hjulmand stiller op med dette stærke hold til kampen mod Frankrig 💪#ForDanmark #worldcup 📸 @fbbillederdk https://t.co/1RXiAKcGJB

Andreas Cornelius, Jesper Lindstrom and Mikkel Damsgaard will lead the line for Denmark against Les Bleus today. Meanwhile, captain Simon Kjaer has been relegated to the bench, with Victor Nelsson taking his place.

