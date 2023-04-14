"Will have the chance to show" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes backs his teammates to win without him in UEL Q/F against Sevilla

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is confident that his teammates will be able to deal with Sevilla in his absence in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg clash.

The first leg between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Despite taking an early 2-0 lead through a Marcel Sabitzer brace, United conceded two late own goals.

Fernandes, meanwhile, was booked during the match and will remain suspended as a result in the second leg. The Portuguese midfielder, however, is confident that the team will be able to see off their Spanish opposition. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“We have great qualities on the team [and players] that are ready to do their job, Everyone that has not been playing a lot wants to play and if some of those players will not be there – in my case I will not be there – they will have the chance to show themselves and we all believe that the group has great qualities to go there and win the game, whoever plays in the first XI or not."

He added:

“We conceded two goals in the last few minutes and we give, a little bit, the game away. But we still have another game to play and the game is still open. It's like a 0-0 because now the goals away from home doesn't count, so we have to go there and do our job again.”

Fernandes has been a crucial player for Manchester United once again this season. He has scored 10 goals and has provided 13 assists in 48 matches across competitions this campaign.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed why he had to take off Bruno Fernandes and Antony

Erik ten Hag took off both Bruno Fernandes and Antony during Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Sevilla. The Dutch manager has now revealed that he did that because the referee warned him that the pair were getting close to being sent off.

Speaking to the media ahead of United's Premier League showdown against Nottingham Forest, ten Hag said (via Manchester United's official website):

“Bruno was throwing the ball away and he [the fourth official] said ‘the next he is off'."

Speaking about Antony, he said:

“Everything is going our way, 2-0 up, we are playing a good game, so don’t go into individual battles with your opponents, it is not necessary, You heaten up the opponent and risk [getting] sent off. I didn’t want to take that risk.”

Manchester United will make the trip to Spain on April 20 after their Premier League away clash against Forest on Sunday (April 16).

Poll : 0 votes