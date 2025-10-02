"Will change the game for you" - Thierry Henry explains why Arsenal have 'big chances to win' trophies this season after Olympiakos triumph

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes his former side can win big trophies this season. He praised their squad depth and said that every player coming off the bench has been contributing well.

The Gunners beat Olympiakos 2-0 at the Emirates in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, October 1. Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 12th minute before Bukayo Saka secured the win in the second minute of stoppage time. The hosts dominated the game despite starting the likes of Saka, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber from the bench.

After the game, Thierry Henry spoke about Arsenal's squad depth on CBS Sports. He was talking about Goncalo Ramos coming off the bench to score the winner for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Barcelona on Wednesday, and said:

"That’s what the team is about. I do believe when you go through a season that you need your bench to bail you out. If I say bail you out, it’s not so much bail you out, that’s why he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, big money, you come on the field and try to change the game when you’re called upon."

He added:

"This is why I think Arsenal, this year, have big chances to win stuff because the bench will change the game for you. Every single time someone comes off the bench and scores… if you you want to win, go far and deep in competitions, you need to have depth in your squad and guys that can do it when they come on.

‘Don’t see it as, 'I’m on the bench, I’m not starting', and start to cry about it. The group has to win, that’s the most important thing."

The Gunners also currently have the likes of Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke out due to injury.

Thierry Henry shares his thoughts on Arsenal's win over Olympiakos

The north London side dominated the game and had 62% possession. Arsenal had 16 attempts, with four being on target, as compared to the visitors' 11 attempts, with three being on target. Olympiakos thought they had equalized in the 66th minute after Chiquinho found the back of the net, but it was chalked off for offside.

Thierry Henry felt that the Gunners could've finished the game much earlier, saying:

"Arsenal should have buried it way earlier. They missed a lot of chances, they ended up battling for it at one point. Martinelli scored and it was a weird game from that point. Arsenal could have made it two a couple of times and then, suddenly, there was a goal disallowed for Olympiakos.

"They battled a bit too much for my liking but, once again, we had players coming off the bench and trying to change it."

The Gunners have won seven out of their nine games across competitions, losing one and drawing the other. They will next face West Ham United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More