"Will only consider a permanent deal" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United are in talks to sign 27-year-old

Manchester United are in talks with Watford to sign Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, according to senior journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are still looking to complete their first deal of the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag, the new manager, has been linked with a number of former players to kickstart a rebuild that is set to take multiple transfer windows.

Taking to Twitter, Romano shed light on the ongoing negotiations between the parties.

"Manchester United are in talks with Watford to sign Daniel Bachmann as 2/3 goalkeeper. Watford will only consider a permanent deal."

"Bachmann, among options for Man United to replace Dean Henderson who’s one step away from joining Nottingham Forest as revealed last week."

The club has to sign multiple players across positions as they have lost many of their former squad members for free in this window as well. This includes the likes of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata.

A number of other stars have been linked to exits, which notably includes the goalkeeper Dean Henderson (as per The Manchester Evening News).

Henderson had to contend with a reduced role last season during which he did not appear for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper has been linked with Nottingham Forrest as Fabrizio Romano claims that Watford will only consider a permanent deal for Bachmann. Manchester United are also looking at other options in order to replace Henderson.

Manchester United’s rebuild for next season to also include a goalkeeper?

Apart from Dean Henderson and David De Gea, Manchester United also have Lee Grant and Tom Heaton as the senior goalkeepers to count on. Of course, in case Henderson leaves, any subsequent injury to De Gea might lead to trouble. This is why the club is also looking for another goalkeeper.

Still, there are other areas that need to be reinforced urgently as well. This includes the attack, with Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood both not expected to return.

A CDM has also been the need of the hour for quite a few windows and the situation has only gone worse due to the departures.

Finally, the team looks thin in defence with Harry Maguire’s form the most obvious problem. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled offensively as a right-back and Ten Hag can be forgiven for wanting at least one player to be signed.

Diogo Dalot is more capable in attack but his defensive weaknesses have been a problem as well. Finally, this is independent of the tactical changes and fitness changes that the new coach needs to bring in.

Considering the way the window has gone so far for the Red Devils, it will be interesting to see just how many signings they are able to make in the coming weeks.

