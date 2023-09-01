Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr play in Champions League? UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin breaks silence

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has dismissed the notion that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr or any other Saudi Pro League team could play in the UEFA Champions League.

Reports have been percolating that SPL clubs could feature in the UCL and similar UEFA competitions in the near future. Ceferin, however, is not buying into the idea as he blatantly disregarded the view, telling (via GOAL):

"A media outlet talked about this without even asking us. Only European clubs can participate in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League."

He further added:

"Only European federations can apply [to host] a final, not even clubs. We would have to change all our rules, and we don't want that."

Saudi Pro League's COO Carlo Nohra has previously said that they have been trying to get teams to the top-tier European competitions.

“We are trying to be different. So any change or improvement that can be introduced to the league will be welcome,” Nohra said.

Several household names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and more, who have previously won the UEFA Champions League and similar competitions, are currently playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Given the recent prowess of the teams, many have been wondering whether they can enter the top UEFA competitions. That, however, seemingly won't be the case in the near future if Ceferin's words are to go by.

Cristiano Ronaldo named the SPL Player of the Month for August

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form so far in the Saudi Pro League as the Portugal captain scored five goals and provided two assists in the month of August. He has been awarded the league's Player of the Month award as a result.

He missed his team's season opener due to an injury and failed to find the back of the net against Al-Tauwoon in the second game. However, a hat-trick against Al-Fateh was followed by a brace against Al-Shabab.

Courtesy of Ronaldo's rich vein of form, Al-Nassr are currently on a two-match winning run after losing their opening two league games of the season. They return to action on September 2 against Al-Hazm.