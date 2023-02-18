Will Cristiano Ronaldo attend the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury? YouTuber-turned boxer opens up on upcoming fight

Jake Paul has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will be present ringside at his upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Paul announced during a TopRank video (via The Sun) that he expects the Portuguese superstar to attend his upcoming fight against Fury. Paul confirmed Ronaldo's interest in the clash, saying, "Yeah, I think he's coming to the fight."

Paul has a strong 6-0 record, but this fight marks the first time he will face an opponent with an impressive record in boxing. His previous opponents were all former MMA champions, including Ben Askren (38), Tyron Woodley (40), and Anderson Silva (47).

Paul has trained over 800 miles away in Dubai, while Fury, 23, has completed his camp in Manchester and Bolton and is now flying to Saudi Arabia for the fight.

Paul will take on Fury in the showpiece fight on February 26, and fans will be looking forward to seeing Ronaldo's presence ringside.

Manchester United have excelled after letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his switch to Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr in January after his contract with Manchester United was cut short last year. Since his arrival, Ronaldo has quickly acclimated to new surroundings, scoring five goals in his first three games, with four of them coming in a single match. He has also racked up two assists.

While the Portuguese forward has impressed at his new club, Manchester United have also markedly improved since his departure. Ronaldo's last match during his second stint at Old Trafford concluded in a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in November. However, in the ten league games that have followed, the Red Devils have secured an impressive seven wins, two draws, and only one loss.

What's even more remarkable is the standout 2-1 victory against their rivals Manchester City, which has made United favorites to secure Champions League qualification for next season. A number of players' form has significantly improved since the post-World Cup break, particularly Marcus Rashford, who is spearheading United's charge for a strong finish.

The Englishman is currently enjoying the best form of his career, scoring 12 goals and setting up another four in all competitions since the World Cup.

The Red Devils' performance has been so phenomenal since Ronaldo's departure that they've accumulated the highest number of points, 23, in their last 10 games. United have indeed demonstrated that they have what it takes to dominate the field, even without the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo on their side.

