Will Cristiano Ronaldo be forced to attend Saudi Grand Prix? Al-Nassr superstar's representatives release statement addressing speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives have clarified that the Al-Nassr superstar is not contractually bound to attend the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the 38-year-old had a clause in his $200-million per-year Al-Nassr contract that forced him to be present at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ronaldo’s representatives, The Sports PR Company, have comprehensively shot down the rumors, declaring that he will not be attending the race this weekend. In a statement to Formula1News.co.uk, they revealed:

“It’s fake news. Any notion that Cristiano will be attending the race in Saudi Arabia as part of his deal with Al-Nassr FC is baseless and patently false.

“He will not be at the grand prix or any related events over the course of the weekend.”

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will be hosting Saudi Arabia’s third consecutive F1 Grand Prix this weekend. The FIA has made many adjustments to the track to reduce blind spots in high-speed corners and improve driver safety.

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr in January after parting ways with Manchester United in November. He has since played nine games for them across competitions, scoring eight times.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to be included in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers: Reports

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI for both knockout fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Having been brought on in the second half, the former Real Madrid superstar cut a frustrating figure as Portugal fell to a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Since the disappointing end to his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has refrained from talking about his international career, with many fearing the worst.

According to The Athletic, however, Ronaldo’s international career is still far from over, as new coach Roberto Martinez still has trust in the 38-year-old. It has been claimed that the new Portugal boss has held talks with Ronaldo and will include the veteran in his squad for Os Navegadores’ 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Ronaldo, who is the leading scorer in international football (118 goals in 196 appearances), is expected to take to the field against Liechtenstein. It will be Martinez’s first match in charge of Portugal after resigning as Belgium's coach at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

