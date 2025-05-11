Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr against Al-Akhdoud? Report provides update

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be rested for the Saudi Pro League trip to Al-Akhdoud on Monday (May 12). Stefano Pioli's side are fourth in the standings with four games left.
Ronaldo and Co. are coming off a 3-2 home loss to leaders Al-Ittihad in midweek. The hosts led 2-0 at the break, thanks to efforts from Sadio Mane and Ayman Yahya.
However, Al-Ittihad turned the game in the second half, with Karim Benzema pulling one back in the 49th minute before N'Golo Kante hauled them back on level terms three minutes later.
Just when it seemed that a share of the spoils would ensue, Houssem Aouar grabbed a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Despite Moussa Diaby's dismissal three minutes later, the visitors held on for all three points to go six clear at the top.
It has now emerged that Ronaldo, who hasn't scored in his last two league outings - with Pioli's side losing both - won't feature at Al Akhdoud. As per media personality Ali Alabdallh (via Al Nassr Zone), Pioli has opted to rest his ace attacker.
Ronaldo's side are fourth in the standings with 60 points from 30 games, winning 18, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by 11.
How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a solid, if not impressive, second full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, where he had arrived on a free transfer in December 2022.
In 39 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched up 33 goals and four assists. Most of those goal contributions - 23 goals and three assists in 28 games - have come in the league, where Pioli's side are set to miss the title yet again.
Ronaldo has also netted eight times in as many outings in the AFC Champions League Elite. However, he didn't score in the 3-2 loss at home to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-final last month despite scoring in his two previous games in the competition.
The Portugal captain's other goal contributions have come in the Saudi Super Cup, where Pioli's side lost to holders Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final despite Ronaldo opening the scoring.