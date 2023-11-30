Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal? Reports reveal the Portugal star's availability for crucial SPL fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained with Al-Nassr for the first time since his neck injury during the AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis on November 27.

Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand accidentally fell on Ronaldo's neck when trying to make a save during the goalless draw. The Portuguese superstar was subsequently replaced and hasn't trained with Al-Nassr's team since.

However, according to Ariyadiah, Ronaldo has returned to first-team training ahead of the top-of-the-table SPL clash against Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr take on their city rivals in the Riyadh derby on December 1. Al-Hilal, boasting superstars like Neymar Jr. and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, are leading the Saudi Pro League table with 38 points from 14 matches. Al-Nassr are second in the league table, with 34 points from 14 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for the Knights of Najd this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 19 appearances across competitions. He is currently the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 15 goals in 13 matches. Ronaldo also has seven league assists.

The Portugal captain has made one official appearance against Al-Hilal so far but hasn't made any goal contribution. However, he scored a brace when the two teams met in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on August 12.

Owen Hargreaves ranks Cristiano Ronaldo first among Champions League-winning teammates

Ronaldo was a crucial part of the Manchester United team in the 2007-08 season that won the UEFA Champions League. He scored eight goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances in the competition that term.

While Ronaldo missed his penalty in the shootout of the final against Chelsea, he scored a stunning header in regulation time. Owen Hargreaves, another member of that legendary side, has now ranked Ronaldo as the best player of that side.

Hargreaves told Ferdinand in a recent chat (via GOATTWorld):

“Cristiano first, sorry, Rooney.”

Ronaldo ended the 2007-08 season with 42 goals and eight assists in 49 matches. He also lifted the Premier League trophy with the Red Devils that season. The Portuguese ace also won the 2008 Ballon d'Or.