Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr against Al-Zawraa? Boss Jorge Jesus provides update ahead of ACL 2 clash

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the squad as they travel to Iraq to face Al-Zawraa. The Saudi Pro League side are in AFC Champions League 2 action on Wednesday, October 1.

Speaking to the media, Jesus confirmed that they want to protect Ronaldo, as he has turned 40 and is prone to injuries if he plays frequently. They want to give him enough breaks and said (via World Soccer Talk):

“I thought this was the best time to rest Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s currently 40 years old, and we fear he might suffer injuries, that’s why I decided to exclude him. The players are very motivated to win and have a strong desire to do so. It will be a tough match, but we’re ready to compete."

Jesus spoke to the media last month, hinting that they are focused on the Sleague this season and will be benching Ronaldo in other competitions. He said (via GOAL):

"I was looking to maintain his fitness and prepare for the upcoming matches in the Saudi Pro League."

Al-Nassr appointed Jesus at the start of the season, as they look to win silverware. The manager admitted that he was joining the club because of Ronaldo and said (via Record):

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in as many league matches for Al-Nassr this season. He has one goal in two Saudi Super Cup games, but has not played in the King's Cup or the AFC Champions League 2 so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected offers to extend Al-Nassr contract

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he had offers to join clubs playing at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, but opted to reject them. He added that the thought process involved taking breaks and getting ready for the FIFA World Cup next summer and said (via ESPN):

"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season. So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team."

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2-year deal at Al-Nassr, extending his stay until 2027. He joined in 2022 after Manchester United terminated his deal.

