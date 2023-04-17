Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal at Euro 2024?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. The Portuguese superstar is currently featuring in the qualifiers for the tournament.

He has scored four goals in two matches so far. After bagging a brace against Luxembourg, Ronaldo scored a brace against Liechtenstein as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo was far from his best during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored only one goal during the competition. Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's knockout clashes against Switzerland and Morocco.

It looked like the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's glorious international career was coming to an end. However, his recent form should be a sign of encouragement for the fans. Ronaldo has yet again found his scoring touch.

Roberto Martinez recently made a bold claim about Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez took charge of the Portugal national team after Fernando Santos' tenure came to an end following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named one of the team's three captains. The Portuguese superstar recently earned plaudits from the newly-minted manager.

Speaking to the media following the recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clashes, Martinez spoke about Ronaldo (via The Hindu):

“Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps. The experience he has for the dressing room is very important. All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience. It’s important to have a complete dressing room.”

The Al-Nassr superstar bagged a few records during the recent international break as well. He became international football's all-time leading appearance maker. Ronaldo has now played 198 matches at the international stage.

The 38-year-old is also the leading goalscorer in the history of international football. Ronaldo has so far scored 122 goals for his country.

He has previously won the UEFA Euro competition in 2016. The win marked the Selecao's first international trophy. Whether Ronaldo can guide his nation to yet another glory remains to be seen.

