Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal national team again? New report details the plan for the Al-Nassr superstar

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career is set to continue. Roberto Martinez will call up the legendary forward for the team's European qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time record appearance maker. In fact, he is tied with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa as the top appearance maker in international football. Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer in the history of international football, with 118 goals to his name.

He was benched for Portugal's round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland, with Goncalo Ramos replacing the veteran in the attack. Ramos scored a stunning hat-trick against the Swiss.

Portugal were eventually eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco. Fernando Santos' time at the helm came to an end with the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a free agent during the World Cup, has since joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr as a free agent. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists in nine matches for the SPL club.

Erling Haaland tipped to break Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League record

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Despite not playing in Europe anymore, Cristiano Ronaldo is still the UEFA Champions League's record goalscorer. He has scored 140 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland recently bagged five goals as Manchester City thumped RB Leipzig by a scoreline of 7-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League showdown.

The former Dortmund striker now has 33 goals in Europe's elite football competition. By reaching the 30-goal milestone in just 25 games, he became the youngest player to reach that tally.

Speaking to the media after the match, Stones tipped Haaland to break Ronaldo's record, saying (via Mirror):

"He'd probably thrive off it. I believe he really could do what he wants, just from his hunger, his attitude and his professionalism and I'd love to see him do it, definitely."

Stones added:

"I think he wants to just win. I think if you have that mentality, then the personal accolades just come naturally without chasing them. That could be totally wrong, but I think Erling is a huge team player and with that kind of mindset, he's going that way to break more records."

Ronaldo, though, won five UEFA Champions League trophies in his career. Manchester City as a club are yet to win one.

