Will Cristiano Ronaldo play vs Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami? Al-Nassr manager confirms

Al Nassr coach Luis Castro has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the squad to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Thursday, February 1. He claims the forward is in the final stretch of recovery but will not be part of the match this week.

Speaking to the media, Castro claimed the Portuguese star would join the squad soon, but the Inter Miami game came too early for him. AlbicelesteTalk quoted him as saying:

"We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo apologized to fans earlier this month after Al Nassr had to cancel their China tour because of his injury. He said:

"As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football, and I am a player that doesn't have too many injuries. So I'm really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour."

He added:

"I have been coming to China since 2003-2004, so I feel at home here – my second home. I felt that I am always special here. I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way."

Lionel Messi is in the Inter Miami squad and they are currently in Riyadh to face Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena.

Sergio Aguero wanted to see Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Aguero was also looking forward to the clash between Al Nassr and Inter Miami on February 1. The former footballer felt that it was a new chapter in the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and told Stake:

"It'll be certainly interesting. For many years, the Barca-Madrid derby carried their hallmark confrontations. This time, it'll happen in a wholly different context, it'll be a new kind of way to see this classic face-off."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 Ballon d'Ors between them in the last 15 years. They have dominated world football for over a decade but are now in the twilight of their careers.