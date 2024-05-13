Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr give Al-Hilal a Guard of Honor? Saudi Arabian TV show host gives clear answer

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will not be giving Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal a guard of honor in their next fixture, according to media personality Ali Al-Enezi. The two rivals are set to face off in a league fixture at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Friday, May 17.

Al-Hilal secured their 19th Saudi Pro League title on Saturday, May 11, after they defeated Al-Hazm 4-1 at home. Jorge Jesus' men have been a force to be reckoned with this season, having won 29 games out of 31 games, drawing the other two. Moreover, they still have a chance to go the entire season unbeaten, with just three games to go.

A guard of honor often occurs as a sign of respect when the opposing team have won a trophy. The team giving the guard divide themselves into two parallel lines, allowing the winning team to walk between them while receiving a round of applause.

However, this doesn't appear to be the case for Al-Nassr when they host Al-Hilal next. Al-Enezi posted on his X page:

"Officially: There will be no honorable mention in the upcoming #Al-Nasr and Al-Hilal derby.."

Expand Tweet

While a guard of honor isn't mandatory, many fans may see this as a sign of disrespect. Al-Nassr have been unable to defeat Al-Hilal so far this season in their two attempts, having lost 3-0 in the reverse fixture, and 2-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

"Completely changed the Saudi League" - Fabrizio Romano credits Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for completely changing the trajectory of the Saudi Pro League. The 39-year-old joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in December 2022, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported £177 million/year.

Ronaldo's decision initially shocked the football world, however, the Saudi Pro League immediately benefited due to an influx of millions of new fans. Various top European superstars decided to follow in his footsteps last summer, with Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane trading UCL football for the Middle East.

Romano said (via @TheNassrZone):

“Cristiano Ronaldo changed everything in the Saudi League. When an entire industry and an entire organization like Cristiano Ronaldo moves to a league, he attracts attention.

“Cristiano Ronaldo completely changed the Saudi League. There are a large number of players & agents who became believers in coming to the league after he came”

Ronaldo has flourished at Al-Nassr since last January, scoring 56 goals and providing 14 assists in 60 appearances across all competitions.