"Will dominate in the end" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Luton Town v Liverpool

Robbie Savage has revealed his prediction for Luton Town's home game against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League this weekend (October 5).

Luton's resurgence back into England's elite league has been nothing short of a fairy tale. After ending a hiatus that lasted three decades, the Hatters now find themselves preparing to challenge Jurgen Klopp's formidable squad.

While the odds might seem stacked against them, there will be a lot of spirit in the Luton camp. Despite securing just one victory in their first 10 outings, the newly promoted side will push to stave off relegation. They currently trail the safety zone by a mere point.

Conversely, Liverpool arrive in Luton riding the momentum of a four-match victory run. They are acutely aware that even a minor misstep against Luton could hamper their aspirations for the coveted Premier League title. However, the general consensus is that Klopp's men should comfortably see off the challenge posed by their hosts.

Echoing these sentiments, Savage has predicted an unequivocal triumph for the Merseyside club. He remarked to Planet Sport Bet (via Football365):

"Liverpool play Luton for the first time since 2008. There was a hat-trick in that game from Steven Gerrard. Will there be a hat-trick in this game? Mo Salah possibly. I think Liverpool will go to Luton and win. When the fixtures come out this is a game that Rob Edwards would have thought that any point will be a bonus."

He finished:

"I think it’ll be tough, and they’ll make a little bit of a game of it, but I think Liverpool will dominate in the end. I’m going to go for a Liverpool 4-0 win and a hat-trick for Mo Salah."

The Reds are fourth in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool advance to Carabao Cup quarterfinals after Darwin Nunez scores spectacular goal

In an exhilarating EFL Cup Round of 16 contest against Bournemouth on November 1, the Reds took the lead courtesy of Cody Gakpo's alertness in the 31st minute. Seizing the opportunity when Harvey Elliott's powerful volley was fended off, Gakpo was quick to tap the ball into the net.

However, Bournemouth wasn't to be subdued easily. Justin Kluivert marked his scoring debut for the Cherries, equalizing in the 64th minute. Capitalizing on an Alex Scott set-piece, Kluivert found himself free at the far post. He headed the ball into the net, registering his first goal since his move from Roma.

But the night belonged to the Reds and a certain substitute in Darwin Nunez. With the match hanging in balance, the Uruguayan forward showcased his brilliance in the 70th minute. Cutting inwards from the left flank, Nunez unleashed a fierce curler that nestled into the top right corner, leaving goalkeeper Ionut Radu with no answers.

The Merseysiders will host West Ham United in the quarterfinals after the Hammers beat Arsenal in the Round of 16.