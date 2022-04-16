"Will edge it"- Michael Owen gives his prediction for Manchester United's clash against Norwich City

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has backed Manchester United to claim a victory over Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League. The Red Devils head into the game against Dean Smith's side on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Everton last weekend.

Manchester United have won just one of their last five league games. They are in desperate need of a positive result against a Norwich City side who are currently rock bottom in the league table. The Canaries, however, claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Burnley last weekend.

Despite Ralf Rangnick struggling to find solutions to United's problems and a number of star players lacking confidence and form, Owen believes the Red Devils will claim all three points.

"There are big problems right now at Man United. The performance against Everton was shocking in spells, and there's huge question marks over some of this squad. For all the talent on the pitch last week, they barely created anything. That shouldn't happen," said Owen in his column for BetVictor as per thesportreview.com.

He added:

"Every credit to Norwich for the win over Burnley last week. It would have been easy for this side to down tools, but they keep competing in each game. I think Norwich will keep this one tight but in the end, United will edge it. 1-0 to United is my prediction."

Manchester United currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table. They are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have been tipped to miss out on a place in the top four and thereby next season's Champions League due to their difficult fixture list. They have to face Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea before the end of the season.

Manchester United's players must look to impress in the coming week to secure their futures at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

The Premier League giants have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, during which they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round 16 of stage and the FA Cup in the fourth round. The club are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer, and could therefore part ways with a number of players this summer.

According to Sky Sports, United are expected to appoint Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as their new manager this summer.The Dutch tactician is likely to keep a close eye on United's performances during the final stretch of the season to determine which players will be part of his plans for the club.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erik ten Hag has made it clear Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his plans according to reports Erik ten Hag has made it clear Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his plans according to reports 🚨📰

United's players must therefore produce impressive performances during the final stretch of the season to avoid the risk of being sold or loaned out this summer.

