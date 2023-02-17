"Will edge this" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result for Manchester United vs Leicester

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson reckons Manchester United will beat Leicester City 2-1 in the Premier League this weekend. The two teams lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 19).

Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a 2-0 league win at Leeds United on February 12. They were also in action in midweek, drawing 2-2 at Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff tie.

Leicester, meanwhile, recorded a scintillating 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in their last game. That extended the Foxes' unbeaten run across competitions to four games (three wins and a draw).

Brendan Rodgers' side seem to be regaining confidence after a difficult start to the campaign. However, Lawrenson believes that their unbeaten streak could end on Sunday. The former Liverpool defender wrote in his column for betting site Paddy Power:

"Manchester United are going well in general. Leicester hammered Tottenham 4-1 last time, and they’ve scored four in each of their last two, which is some going. I think United will edge this, though. They’re not under the radar, but they’re just going along nicely; there’s no problems."

Lawrenson reckons Marcus Rashford, who has scored 22 goals this season and has been in inspired form recently, could play a defining role in the contest:

"They’ve been able to rotate a lot and still win, and when you’ve got a player in Marcus Rashford guaranteeing a goal a game, that’s almost like a headstart. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester."

Manchester United edged Leicester City in their first meeting of the season

Manchester United and Leicester City have already met in the Premier League this season. The two teams locked horns at the King Power Stadium in September.

The Red Devils emerged 1-0 victors on that occasion, courtesy of Jadon Sancho's 23rd-minute strike from Marcus Rashford's assist. Leicester enjoyed more possession (54%-46%) and had more shots (10-9) in the game, but couldn't score.

The Foxes will be more confident this time around, though. Brendan Rodgers' side have scored eight goals in their last two league games against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

They also came away with a draw in their last visit to Old Trafford in April last year. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for Leicester before Fred equalised for United.

