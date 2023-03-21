Will Evan Ferguson start for Republic of Ireland? Manager Stephen Kenny confirms stance on exciting Premier League attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson will make his first start for the Republic of Ireland against Latvia tomorrow (March 22). Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has confirmed the promising Premier League frontman will be afforded his third international cap.

Ferguson, 18, has been a sensation for Brighton this season. He has scored seven goals and contributed three assists in 16 games across competitions. The Bettystown-born striker grabbed a brilliant brace in the Seagulls' 5-0 thrashing of Grimsby Town in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

His performances for Brighton haven't gone unnoticed and Kenny has lauded his impressive campaign. He said (via Football Daily):

"He's had a great start to his Premier League career, scored some goals in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. We've known about Evan for some years now coming through the system in Ireland with Bohemians."

Kenny then confirmed that Ferguson will start against Latvia in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Wednesday.

"He will make his first start tomorrow night in the game."

Ferguson has earned plaudits throughout the season none more so than from Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian coach showered praise on the teenage forward after his winner in a 1-0 FA Cup 5th Round win over Stoke City. He stated (via the Independent):

“He is unique for us in terms of quality, in terms of characteristic. He knows very well the way to score."

De Zerbi then explained an area in which the Irish striker can improve:

“I think he can and he has to improve, in the quality of play, in ball possession, to keep the ball better."

Evan Ferguson made his senior debut for the Irish outfit Bohemians at just age 14. He joined Brighton's youth academy last summer but has already broken into the senior team. He is a forward who works well in tight spaces and has a lethal shot in his repertoire.

Manchester United fans demand the club sign Evan Ferguson after incredible FA Cup goal for Brighton

Evan Ferguson is emerging as one of the Premier League's most wanted strikers.

Evan Ferguson's breakout season with Brighton has led to calls from Manchester United fans for the Irish striker to be signed. He has only just begun his career at the Amex but is catching the eye of many with spectacular displays.

His first goal against Grimsby was one to savor as he took an awkward ball from Alexis Mac Allister down with a perfect touch. He then took another touch before firing past Mariners goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

The Seagulls will meet the Red Devils in the FA Cup semifinals after Erik ten Hag's men beat Fulham 3-1 to advance. Ferguson may be out to impress, with his Wembley opponents' fans talking up a potential transfer.

One fan tweeted in response to the goal:

"If sir alex was around he would be doing all he could to sign his name sake."

Meanwhile, another tweeted:

"Kid looks a ridiculous talent. He's raw, he's not the finished product but sometimes you have to strike the iron whilst it's hot."

Evan Ferguson has three years remaining on his contract. De Zerbi's side will be eager to keep hold of the teenage wonderkid who is earning comparisons to Erling Haaland and Michael Owen.

