Will ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez be available to face Barcelona after completing La Liga return? Rayo Vallecano coach provides update

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez - who has joined Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer this summre - won't feature against Barcelona in La Liga on Wednesday (August 27). The 33-year-old last featured for Sao Paulo in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Rodriguez arrived at Los Blancos in the summer of 2017 before he was loaned out to Bayern Munich for two seasons in 2019. After permanently leaving Los Blancos, Rodriguez subsequently played for the likes of Everton and Olympiacos.

After leaving Sao Paulo in the summer, he starred for Colombia in their run to the 2024 Copa America final, where they fell 1-0 to Argentina. His move to Vallecano was confirmed by the club on Tuesday (August 26).

However, club boss Inigo Perez said (as per ESPN via getfootballnewspain) that having not trained since the Copa final, Rodriguez is not in line to face Barcelona in midweek:

“We are very happy with the arrival of James. He is a player with great status and now it is our turn to take advantage of him. We will have to wait to see him because he has not trained since the Copa América final. We will have to calm down our desire and wait to see him.”

Barca lead the La Liga standings after two games.

How have Real Madrid and Barcelona fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have made decent starts to the new season. Los Blancos opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw.

New signing Kylian Mbappe made a goalscoring debut after Fede Valverde had broken the deadlock in the second half. However, Los Blancos dropped points in their La Liga opener, playing out a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, with Rodrygo Goes' first-half opener getting cancelled out by Vedat Muriqi after the break.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, returned to winning ways in their next league outing, blanking Real Valladolid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Valverde, Brahim Diaz and new signing Endrick scored in the second half. Los Blancos next take on Las Palmas away in La Liga on Thursday (August 29).

Barcelona, meanwhile, kickstarted their Hansi Flick era with a 2-1 La Liga win at Valencia, with Robert Lewandowski's brace cancelling out Hugo Duro's first-half opener.

The Blaugrana then beat Athletic Club 2-1 at home in their next outing, with Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski scoring. They next take on Vallecano away on Wednesday (August 28).

