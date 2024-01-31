"Will forever be unmatched" - Fans react as South Africa squad copy Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after knocking Morocco out of AFCON

South Africa's players recently re-enacted Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after defeating Morocco 2-0 to send them out of AFCON in the Round of 16. The Bafana Bafana recorded a huge upset to send the World Cup semifinalists crashing out at the first knockout hurdle in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ranked 13th in the world and first in Africa, Morocco's Atlas Lions were among the favourites to emerge as champions this year. Their performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and subsequent showings in 2023, made fans believe that they would go all the way.

After picking up seven points from their group stage campaign, the North Africans were drawn against South Africa in the last 16, who stunned them by scoring first through Evidence Makgopa in the second half, before late drama in the tie.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi crashed a late penalty against the woodwork before Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat saw red for a foul in the closing stages.

Teboho Mokoena scored the direct free-kick to seal the win before celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo with the rest of his teammates.

The upset, coupled with the Ronaldo celebration, got football fans talking on X.

"His influence will forever be unmatched "

"The Ronaldo celebration on Morocco’s head is insane LMAOOOO"

See more reactions from X below:

The celebration was more symbolic as Morocco was the team that knocked Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to become Africa's first-ever semifinalists.

South Africa recorded a huge upset to reach the last eight, where they will now face Cape Verde for a place in the semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training ahead of Inter Miami clash

Having missed around two weeks of training due to injury, Ronaldo has finally made his return to team training. The Portuguese forward was photographed in training alongside his teammates as he prepares for another showdown with Lionel Messi.

Al Nassr cancelled their planned tour of China due to the injury picked up by their captain and superstar forward, returning home to Saudi shortly afterwards. Al Aalami are now preparing to face Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup, and Ronaldo is battling to be fit.

The 38-year-old has been in great form this season, with 20 league goals to his name in the first half of the campaign. His presence will elevate the level of his side's match against Inter Miami, and he will be keen to take part in the game.