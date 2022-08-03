"Will be funnier than a Kevin Hart stand-up" - Former Premier League striker says Arsenal's Amazon documentary is the most pathetic thing he has ever seen

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Arsenal’s Amazon documentary, calling it the “most pathetic thing” he has ever seen.

Amazon's documentary, "All or Nothing: Arsenal," which was filmed over the span of the 2020-21 season, will allow fans to witness all the intricacies of the Gunners’ day-to-day lives.

The first three webisodes of the documentary series are set to go live on August 4 and will shed light on the north London giant's shaky start to the campaign.

While such documentaries are very much in demand, Agbonlahor is not particularly a fan.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Premier League striker likened the docuseries to Kevin Hart’s stand-up material, claiming that it would give the renowned comedian a run for his money. He said:

“This Arsenal documentary will be funnier than a Kevin Hart stand-up. That's the most pathetic thing I've ever seen. If I was on that pitch training I'd probably find it funny, I think you'd be laughing with your teammates.

"When they're playing Europa League and they're playing Fenerbahce away is he going to get in flairs to the training ground and drums, someone coming in and playing the drums.”

He added:

“The players are not going to be on board with that, how many goals did they lose that game by, 4-0 was it? These players are international players, they've played in big atmospheres. I'm baffled.”

Mikel Arteta’s quirks captured in Arsenal’s Amazon documentary

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is often seen animated on the touchline, jumping around, throwing instructions at players and trying his best to make a difference. As per Amazon’s documentary (via iNews), Arteta’s unorthodox, hyperactive demeanor often carries over to the dressing room.

Much of the first three episodes of the docuseries focused on Arteta’s interactions with the players, before, during, or after a match. He apparently tries to get in the zone with his players, trying different exercises to make his players feel more confident.

Leading up to the clash against Leicester City, Arteta asked his players to rub their hands together and create a “bubble of energy.” The Gunners won the match 2-0.

Ahead of the Liverpool clash, the north Londoners trained to the Reds’ "You’ll Never Walk Alone" anthem, which unfortunately did not have the same effect. Outplayed and outclassed, Arsenal fell to a 4-0 defeat in that match.

