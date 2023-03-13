Will Gary Lineker return to BBC? MOTD host provides definitive answer after 'surreal' few days amid controversial suspension

Gary Lineker will return to Match of the Day on Saturday (March 18) after he was taken off the air for his comments criticizing the UK government's migration policy. The saga surrounding Lineker's absence from last weekend's BBC program has caused mass uproar in the UK.

Lineker sent out a tweet on Monday (March 13) confirming his return to Match of the Day. He said:

"After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming."

The Tottenham Hotspur legend did add his opinion regarding the UK government's migration policy:

"A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn't compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It's heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you."

He concluded:

"We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people."

The BBC's decision to take the presenter off the air led to chaos as football coverage was reduced across the BBC. Pundits, commentators and other staff all refused to work as they stood alongside Lineker.

The former England international compared the UK government's new asylum policy to 1930s Germany. He was criticized by Conservative politicians for the comparison.

Match of the Day's Ian Wright vowed to quit the BBC if Gary Lineker was dismissed

Ian Wright pledged his support to Lineker.

Wright vowed to quit the BBC if they decided to part ways with Gary Lineker in the aftermath of his comparison between the government's asylum policy and 1930s Germany. The Arsenal icon pledged his support to his longtime colleague, telling his Wrighty's House podcast:

“What they’re doing again is this culture war they want us all to have – left vs right and all this wokery, ‘you’re woke’, ‘no you’re woke’ – that is the distraction. And I’ll tell you something – if they, the BBC, do get rid of Gary Lineker – I’m out. I’m gone. I’m not staying there."

Wright added that Lineker should be allowed to state his opinion on his own social media handles:

“On his own platform he should be able to say what he wants to say. Gary Lineker says stuff on everything, and with this he is so right what he’s saying. I’ve spoken to Gary. I’m behind him.”

Ian Wright @IanWright0 Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.

It looks like Wright will be back alongside Lineker for Saturday's Match of the Day. They will likely be joined by Alan Shearer, who also refused to work during the saga.

