Will Georgina Rodriguez marry Cristiano Ronaldo? Portgual superstar’s girlfriend drops huge claim on their wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has dropped a major hint regarding the couple's potential marriage.

Speaking on the Netflix docuseries "I Am Georgina," the supermodel opened up about her relationship with the Portuguese superstar, stating that they are already as good as married.

"I really couldn't be more married," Georgina said. "Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on a new journey with Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr in January, accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children. This came after the Portuguese signed a mammoth two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth a staggering €200 million per annum.

Nevertheless, their stay in the Arabian Peninsula may cause a stir. This is because Saudi Arabian law strictly prohibits unmarried couples from living together.

The country's marriage laws do not allow unmarried couples to live with each other.

There has been a lot of speculation about how the Saudi Arabian authorities will deal with the superstar and his partner's situation. However, the Express cited a report suggesting that the infraction will be ignored in this instance.

Georgina Rodriguez revealed that it was "butterflies in my stomach" when she met Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has spilled the beans on her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo, and it's a tale of love at first sight. The 29-year-old, who was then working in a Gucci store in Madrid, was earning just £10-an-hour when the football icon walked in.

She said in an interview (via Daily Mail):

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him."

Speaking candidly about the life-changing moment for the first time, the model and influencer revealed that she was supposed to have finished her shift at 5 pm that day.

But fate intervened, and she stayed on to assist a female customer who was usually tended to by a male colleague on holiday. Little did she know that this chance encounter would set her on the path to love and fame.

"I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

