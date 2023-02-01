Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has confirmed that Fran Garcia will return to Real Madrid at the end of the 2022-23 season. The president also thanked Madrid for allowing Garcia to remain in Vallecano until the end of the season.

Garcia, 23, rose through the Cantera academy before establishing himself as a regular at Real Madrid Castilla. The Spaniard was with Madrid’s B team for two seasons before initially joining Rayo Vallecano on loan in September 2020. He returned to Castilla after a season but was sold to Rayo permanently soon after.

Garcia has performed admirably at Rayo over the last year and a half, prompting Madrid to take notice. Rayo president Presa has notified that Rayo have reached an agreement with Carlo Ancelotti’s side over Garcia, adding that the player will return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in June.

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Florentino is letting Rayo keep Fran Garcia on loan till the summer so we don't ruin their season completely by stealing their best player in January.



But apparently Real Madrid don't care about smaller clubs and only want the Super League because of greed. Florentino is letting Rayo keep Fran Garcia on loan till the summer so we don't ruin their season completely by stealing their best player in January.But apparently Real Madrid don't care about smaller clubs and only want the Super League because of greed. https://t.co/NRGeddl6iS

“Fran Garcia will go to Real Madrid at the end of this season,” Presa said (via Diario AS).

He also claimed that Los Merengues prevented Garcia from joining Bayer Leverkusen, who were prepared to meet his €10 million release clause.

He added: “We have reached an agreement . Real Madrid has prevented Fran García from going to Bayer Leverkusen, obviously it is in their interest, since they consider that he is a player who can give them.”

Finally, Presa thanked the defending Spanish and European champions for not taking Garcia in January, despite the injury to Ferland Mendy.

“Real Madrid's behavior is very, very gentlemanly. Out of respect for Rayo, and not to harm us, they have behaved like gentlemen,” Presa concluded by saying.

Garcia has featured in 21 games for Rayo across competitions this season, claiming two assists.

Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal reveals what his favorite hobby is

Los Blancos right-back Dani Carvajal has revealed that he enjoys playing Call of Duty during his free time. The Spaniard claimed that he very much enjoys playing the game and often uses his real name in lobbies. Carvajal also admitted that he finds it funny that no one knows who he really is.

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo Carvajal has missed 72+ games due to 15 separate injuries since the 2017 - 2018 season. It's only logical to have a reliable back-up plan, especially given that when he's on the field, he's just not what he used to be. Carvajal has missed 72+ games due to 15 separate injuries since the 2017 - 2018 season. It's only logical to have a reliable back-up plan, especially given that when he's on the field, he's just not what he used to be.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, he said:

“People start saying ’Come on, look, Carvajal, good game today’, as if hesitating, as if it really wasn’t me, and I laugh inside — if you knew that it really was me. It’s funny.”

On the pitch, Carvajal has not quite been himself this season, lacking intensity as well as the end product. The 31-year-old has featured in 21 games for Madrid in the 2022-23 season, providing just three assists in all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes