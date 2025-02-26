“Will be a good one to overtake so I can text him” - Bruno Fernandes speaks up on breaking Anthony Martial’s Manchester United record 

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up about what it would feel like to level Anthony Martial's goalscoring record for the Red Devils. At the moment, the Portugal international is sitting on 89 strikes, one behind the Frenchman, who left Old Trafford in the summer of 2024.

Should Fernandes score against Ipswich Town on Wednesday, February 26, he would level Martial's record in front of the home crowd. Speaking about how special a moment it would be, the attacking midfielder said (via @UtdDistrict):

"We know the feeling that scoring at Old Trafford is like and I could go equal with Anthony Martial, now on Wednesday."

"At the Stretford End, who knows, and it will be very, very special because obviously, as I said, I would go to 90 goals in this club. And to do it at home, it will be a very, very special moment for me.”

Fernandes also joked about a future conversation he would have with Martial once he has surpassed the latter. He added:

"One goal behind him? He will be a good one to overtake so I can text him and tell him that I have scored more goals than him!"

The pair spent a fair bit of time together at Manchester United, making 105 appearances across competitions beside one another, bagging eight joint goal contributions. From his 271 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, Fernandes has also registered 78 assists.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remains hopeful ahead of Ipswich clash

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has had a tough time at Old Trafford since taking over in November last year. From his 15 Premier League games in charge, the Red Devils have won just four of those ties.

Amid this worrying form, the Portuguese coach is hopeful that his team can put together a good performance in front of the home crowd against Ipswich Town. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Since I arrived, when I took the job I expected to win all the games at home. I don't feel the pressure, the supporters are amazing and every time you go to one game at Old Trafford you feel the support until the end. It is a new game, can be a new story so let's go forward for the game."

Manchester United have won just two Premier League matches at home since Amorim arrived. They're currently 15th in the English top-flight standings and are unlikely to make the European places.

