“Will help him” – Paul Scholes claims ‘clever’ Manchester United footballer can get the best out of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba can bring the best out of Jadon Sancho as the highly-regarded winger continues to struggle at Old Trafford.

Sancho, a £73 million acquisition from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has not made the desired impact upon his move to Old Trafford.

However, Scholes believes there is more to come from the 21-year-old and is even pleased with the recent progress made by the winger. The Red Devils icon told BT Sport as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

'We're still expecting more assists-wise and goals-wise still want more from him. But I think the last two or three weeks has been encouraging. The first part of the season, he was in and out of the team, couldn't get a run going and now he's found himself playing the last three or four weeks. Every player will tell you that definitely helps."

Scholes believes Sancho will improve as he gets on with his new teammates and build solid relationships on the pitch. The 47-year-old feels that the Englishman is yet to form a solid chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

The 11-time Premier League winner also stated that Paul Pogba could help Sancho improve significantly. He said:

"I think Paul Pogba, a clever footballer, coming into the team will help him. That's what happens when you spend all that money. When he comes in, you expect 15 goals, 15 assists, it's not quite happened for him yet but what we've seen lately has been really encouraging."

Can Sancho improve at Manchester United?

Expectations were sky-high from Sancho when the Englishman made his move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund due to two factors. The first was obviously the transfer fee he commanded and that baggage has not been ideal for the youngster.

The second factor is his incredible numbers at Signal Iduna Park in the colors of Borussia Dortmund.

The winger scored a total of 50 goals for Dortmund while assisting 64 times in 137 games. Quite obviously, he has not managed to produce such numbers in a Manchester United shirt so far.

The youngster initially struggled to break into the starting XI but Ralf Rangnick has shown his belief in him and the 21-year-old has shown glimpses of the talent that Manchester United were so desperate to sign.

Sancho might be undergoing a difficult phase right now but he remains one of the biggest talents in world football and the Red Devils would be wise to build their squad around him.

