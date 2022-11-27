Will Karim Benzema receive a winner's medal if France win 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Karim Benzema will be eligible to receive a winner's medal should France win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to French outlet RMC Sport (via Madrid Xtra).

Benzema has been ruled out of the quadrennial event after he picked up a thigh injury in training ahead of Les Bleus' opener against Australia. According to the aforementioned source, though, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner will receive a winner's medal should France retain the World Cup. That's because the holders have not replaced the injured forward in their squad.

As things stand, Benzema is still part of Les Bleus' 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. So, the attacker will be entitled to a medal despite not playing a single minute in the tournament. It is, however, worth pointing out that no country has defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. Italy (1938) are the only other country to win back-to-back World Cups.

France have such attacking depth that they can afford not naming a replacement for the injured Benzema. Their attacking talents were on display in their 4-1 win against Australia on Tuesday (November 22).

Olivier Giroud scofed a brace to move level with Thierry Henry as France's record goalscorer with 51 goals. Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot were the two other goalscorers.

France then secured a narrow 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday to become the first team to reach the knockouts in Qatar.

Karim Benzema has played in just FIFA World Cup for France

Despite being one of the best French forwards of his generation, Karim Benzema has featured in just one FIFA World Cup for his national team.

The Real Madrid forward was part of the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He was not picked for the 2018 edition in Russia, so he missed a chance to lift international football's biggest title with his nation.

Benzema had a decent outing at the 2014 World Cup, netting three goals, before France lost to champions Germany in the quarterfinals.

