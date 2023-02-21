Will Karim Benzema start for Real Madrid against Liverpool? Carlo Ancelotti provides huge update

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the media that Karim Benzema will be available for his side's UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos travel to Anfield to face the Reds in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday (February 21).

Benzema has endured an injury-plagued season, missing 14 matches due to muscular issues. The French striker missed Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday (February 18).

However, Ancelotti has told reporters that there is nothing to worry about regarding Benzema possibly missing the Liverpool game. He even revealed that the Madrid skipper will start (via MadridXtra):

"Benzema is fine and will start tomorrow."

B/R Football @brfootball



Who else? Karim Benzema is the 2021-22 UCL Player of the SeasonWho else? Karim Benzema is the 2021-22 UCL Player of the Season 🏆Who else? https://t.co/cnUH2gCNm4

The Frenchman's return to the team comes as a massive boost for Real Madrid. They face a Liverpool team who they beat in last season's UEFA Champions League final to claim the trophy for the 14th time.

Benzema enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in Europe during 2021-22, scoring 15 goals in 12 games. He finished as the competition's top goalscorer and was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

This season hasn't quite reached those heights for the veteran frontman, who is yet to score in the Champions League. He will be eager to get on the scoresheet against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti wary of Liverpool players despite boasting top talent such as Benzema

Real Madrid have enjoyed a period of dominance over Liverpool in Europe's elite club competition. They beat the Merseysiders in last season's final. Los Blancos also secured a 3-1 aggregate win over the Reds in the 2021 Champions League.

They claimed another victory in the 2019 final, beating Klopp's side 3-1 in an enthralling encounter between the two European giants. Hence, Ancelotti is familiar with Tuesday night's opponents.

He was asked by reporters which Liverpool player worries him the most. He replied (via RealMadridInfo):

"I can't tell you as they have players like Salah, Van Dijk and Darwin Nunez, so I'll tell you Liverpool. Madrid's biggest concern is Liverpool; What worries Liverpool most is Madrid. That's it."

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form this season, scoring 18 goals in 33 games, seven of which have come in eight Champions League matches. The Egyptian is currently the joint-top scorer with Kylian Mbappe.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Mohamed Salah signs new long-term Liverpool contract✍️



#UCL 🗣️ "I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone."Mohamed Salah signs new long-term Liverpool contract✍️ 🗣️ "I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone."🔴 Mohamed Salah signs new long-term Liverpool contract✍️#UCL https://t.co/dUxUIP7lfo

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has just returned from a hamstring injury which kept him out of action since early January. He featured in the Reds' 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday (February 18). The Dutchman has been an ever-present in Klopp's defense since arriving at Anfield in 2018.

Darwin Nunez joined the Premier League club from Benfica last summer for £85 million. He has started hitting form after a slow start, scoring 11 goals in 28 games and three in the Champions League.

Real Madrid fans will hope Benzema is at the peak of his powers against Klopp's side. The French striker's experience may be key to Los Blancos advancing to the quarter-finals past the Anfield giants.

