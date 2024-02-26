"Will Klopp or Flick fit in at Barca?" - Former Barcelona star comments on Catalan side finding the right replacement for Xavi

Former Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has offered his two cents on the Blaugrana's managerial situation, touching on whether Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick could succeed if they join the club.

Barcelona boss Xavi announced at the end of last month his decision to step down as manager this summer, insisting that the club needed a change of dynamic. The Spaniard's statement came shortly after Jurgen Klopp broke the news that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

During an interview with SPORT, Coutinho was asked which of the two candidates would be a better fit for Barcelona. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Which one of Flick or Klopp is better? They are two great coaches. I have trained under both of them and the truth is that I had a very good relationship with them and their teams have always played very well. Any of these options is very good for any team in the world.”

He added:

"Will Klopp or Flick fit in at Barça? I don’t know, but each one adapts. Coaches also adapt to the way the club plays. We are talking about two great coaches who would fit into any team in the world.

"Football is always changing, there are always new ways of playing and I think they are two great coaches, this is all I can say.”

After an unsuccessful tenure at Barcelona that included multiple loan spells, Coutinho joined Aston Villa on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian was loaned out last summer by the Premier League side to Qatar Stars League side Al-Dulhail SC.

"I am very convinced" - Xavi stands by decision to leave Barcelona this summer despite upturn in form

Xavi insists that he has no regrets about his departure announcement last month despite his side's recent resurgence in form. The Spanish manager believes that the decision is the best step for the club.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions, their most recent win being the 4-0 thrashing of Getafe on Saturday (24 February). Xavi's men have moved to second in the La Liga table, a point above third-placed Girona.

However, the Spaniard has no regrets over his decision. When asked if he was sorry about leaving the club this summer, he said (via GOAL):

"No, quite the opposite. The decision is very correct because the team has taken a step forward. I am very convinced of the decision. Not for me, but for the club. And thank the fans from the bottom of my heart for being by my side."

Barcelona will next face Athletic away in the Spanish top tier on 4 March.