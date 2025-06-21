Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid in Club World Cup clash vs Pachuca? Report reveals extent of forward’s lengthy absence

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unlikely to return to the side for Los Blancos' upcoming Club World Cup clash against Pachuca. The Frenchman was diagnosed with an acute case of gastroenteritis and underwent tests.
He was released from the hospital on Thursday, but it was reported that will continue to receive specific medical treatment. He has also started doing aerobic exercises at the team hotel, but looks unlikely to return to Xabi Alonso's lineup soon.
As reported by Madrid Xtra on X, the 26-year-old has no chance of featuring for Real Madrid against Pachuca on Sunday, June 22. It would also be unlikely that he will be a part of Los Blancos' lineup in their final Club World Cup group stage game against RB Salzburg.
Kylian Mbappe missed Los Blancos' first Club World Cup game against Al-Hilal as Xabi Alonso's side could only secure a draw. RB Salzburg sit at the top of Group H at the moment with three points, while Real Madrid and Al-Hilal are both on one point and Pachuca are at the bottom.
Xabi Alonso played 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia up front against Al-Hilal in Mbappe's absence. The youngster had an impressive game, finding the back of the net in the 34th minute giving his side a 1-0 lead, which was cancelled out by Ruben Neves seven minutes later.
Mbappe has enjoyed a pretty impressive debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe. He has scored 43 goals and produced five assists in 56 appearances across competitions for the Spanish capital club.
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso opened up on Kylian Mbappe's absence after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal on Wednesday, June 18. Los Blancos could only secure one point in their opening group stage game in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe missed the game and youngster Gonzalo Garcia was handed a start up front in his absence. The 21-year-old opened the scoring for Los Blancos but their lead was short-lived.
Following the game, Xabi Alonso spoke regarding his star player Kylian Mbappe's absence. He claimed that the Frenchman was sick and admitted that he could also miss the Pachuca game on Sunday, June 22. Alonso said, as per Madrid Xtra:
"Kylian Mbappé? I don't know if he will be back for the next game. We'll see, he wasn't doing well in the last 2 days, he's sick."
Xabi Alonso took charge at Real Madrid on 1 June 2025 following his impressive stint at Bayer Leverkusen. He guided the Bundesliga side to a domestic double in 2023-24, staying invincible throughout the season and ending Bayern Munich's dominance in German football.