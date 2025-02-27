Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid against Real Betis? Report provides update

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is set to play at Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday (March 1). The 26-year-old missed the 1-0 league win at Real Sociedad in midweek due to pain from a removed tooth.

As per AS, the Frenchman was in 'discomfort' on the night before the Sociedad game, but things have seemingly improved now. Although the pain hasn't completely subsided, Mbappe resumed training on Thursday and is set to be available for the Betis game at the weekend.

The aforementioned report says that coach Carlo Ancelotti conducted training in three phases. Among the 'substitutes' who underwent an intense session was Mbappe, who's said to pass all the tests, ranging from high-intensity drills to contact exercises.

While Mbappe attended training, another key player - midfielder Fede Valverde - won't feature against Betis. He had also missed the previous games against Girona and Sociedad due to left thigh discomfort but is set to feature at the weekend.

However, Los Blancos have four confirmed absentees for their upcoming La Liga clash - Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos, who has had a muscle tear and will be out of action for two months.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for Real Madrid this season?

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has had a decent first season at Real Madrid since arriving in the summer on a free transfer after seven prolific seasons with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

After a slow start to life in the Spanish capital, despite scoring on his debut, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has notched up an impressive 27 goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions.

That includes 17 goals and three assists in 23 outings in La Liga, where the holders are behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference. Mbappe has been in good recent form, providing a goal contribution in five of his last six league games.

During this sequence, Mbappe notched up his first La Liga hat-trick (against Girona) and second overall, having netted thrice in a 3-2 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-off second leg at home.

