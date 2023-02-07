"Will be like a new signing" - Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United star's return will make the club 'a lot more competitive'

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand believes that Jadon Sancho “will be like a new signing” following the winger's recent return to action.

For 102 days, Sancho trained away from his teammates as manager Erik Ten Hag wanted him to regain full physical and mental fitness. He was not seen in action, or training, since October 22 and was even put on an individual training program in the Netherlands for a short period.

On February 1, however, Sancho returned to action as a second-half substitute during Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest.

Former Red Devils captain Ferdinand believes that Sancho will be as good as a new signing if he can get back to his best. He told William Hill:

“Jadon Sancho is back in the Man United squad and if he can get back playing to his best it will be like a new signing for the club. If you get someone like him, with the talent he has, playing to his best, he’s a threat for any team – his ability to cause defenders problems.”

The 44-year-old added:

“In the short-term it also makes United a lot more competitive in general. The United bench over the last month hasn’t been at its most strongest so having Sancho back gives Erik ten Hag a new option to turn to in the coming weeks.

"He didn’t come on against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the manager will be turning to him in the coming weeks so he’ll have the opportunities to build up some form.”

Jadon Sancho: "Wow! Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for the support i've received over the past few weeks especially to the fans. My focus is to give my all to my team and the club, I'm so happy to be back out on the pitch, see you soon."

Rio Ferdinand believes Bruno Fernandes struggled to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Portuguese pair Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Bruno Fernandes failed to work as a cohesive unit at Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Bruno Fernandes was demotivated when playing in the shadow of former Red Devils star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferdinand has opined that the Portuguese pair weren't on the same wavelength during their time together at the club. He has pointed out that Fernandes rediscovered his form following Ronaldo's departure.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said:

“There are some players where their game just does not connect and I think Cristiano and Bruno... Bruno was just better when he was not there or not in the team. I think that might be because Bruno needs to be the guy that the game goes through.

"And I think the problem with Cristiano Ronaldo is because of his reputation and how good he is, people feel that they need to find him.”

