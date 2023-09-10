Will Lionel Messi be available for Argentina ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bolivia? Journalist provides update

Football journalist Gaston Edul has claimed that Lionel Messi has traveled to Bolivia to play with the Argentina national team. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to feature against Bolivia on September 12, but it is uncertain if he will be in the starting XI.

Lionel Messi was named in the starting XI by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to face Ecuador on September 7 at the Estadio Mas Monumental. The Inter Miami superstar proved his greatness yet again, by scoring a brilliant free-kick in the 78th minute to secure an important three points to help his team's bid in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 36-year-old was substituted in the 89th minute, with some fans thinking it may have been due to an injury. However, after the game, Lionel Messi explained it was due to him being fatigued.

Despite his assurances, there were a few doubts if he would be able to recover in time to face Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles. Gaston Edul provided a key update in this regard by tweeting:

"Leo Messi travels to Bolivia to play with the Argentine National Team."

Argentina are currently third in their CONMEBOL group with three points, having played one game. They will be looking to end their international break on a winning note.

"The rivalry is gone" - Cristiano Ronaldo addresses his relationship with Lionel Messi

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo recently admitted his long-time rivalry with Lionel Messi has come to an end after both superstars decided to leave European football behind this year.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as the two best footballers of this generation and arguably of all time as well. Over the past 15 years, they have won a total of 12 Ballons d'Or with the former winning five.

Ronaldo made the bold decision to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January following a controversial second spell at Manchester United. He has done well ever since, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists in 24 appearances.

In an interview with the Portuguese newspaper Record, Cristiano Ronaldo said (via Indian Express):

“I don’t see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. If you love Cristiano Ronaldo, you don’t have to hate (Lionel) Messi. We have both changed the history of world football."

He added:

“He’s followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I’ve seen, he’s been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don’t see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I’m not saying we’re friends, I’ve never had dinner with him, but we’re professional colleagues and we respect each other.”

Lionel Messi has also flourished for Inter Miami since joining the MLS club in July. He has scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 11 appearances to date, winning the Leagues Cup.