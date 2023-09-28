Will Lionel Messi be available for Inter Miami against New York City? Journalist provides update

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul has issued an update on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Inter Miami's upcoming MLS clash against New York City FC on September 30. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that it was difficult to envision the Argentine superstar suiting up against NYCFC.

Edul said:

"Inter Miami plays again next Saturday. It is difficult for him to be a starter. They don't want to risk."

He added:

"Leo Messi felt the discomfort eight days ago (vs Toronto). Just a week ago. It seems more because two games were played in the middle but there are logical rest times."

"The first training session with Argentina is in eleven more days (Monday, October 9)."

Messi was removed before half-time in the Florida side's match against Toronto FC a week ago. He went on to miss the 1-1 draw against Orlando City FC on September 24.

Fans were hopeful that the 36-year-old would make a comeback for the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on September 27. However, he was unable to take part as Inter Miami lost 2-1.

The forward is expected to miss the clash against NYCFC to focus on the next international break, with Argentina's camp set to begin on October 9. He previously missed two games due to his international commitments, fixtures against Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United.

La Albiceleste, meanwhile, will play their next round of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. They have won both their opening games against Ecuador and Bolivia.

Dutch football legend snubs Lionel Messi when asked about best players in history

van Basten opted to omit the Argentine.

Dutch footballing icon Marco van Basten didn't name Inter Miami star Lionel Messi among his three greatest players of all time, picking Johan Cruyff, Pele, and Diego Maradona instead.

Speaking to France Football, Van Basten elaborated:

“Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a child, I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend, I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible.

He went on to explain his decision of leaving off the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, while also throwing in other names, saying:

“Messi is also a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who gets in front to go to war."

“I don’t forget Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini or Zinedine Zidane.”

Van Basten was one of the greatest forwards of the 1980s and 1990s. He bagged over 300 goals across his two stints at Ajax and AC Milan, emerging as one of the Netherlands' finest players.

He went on to become a manager, leading a bunch of Dutch sides including Ajax and AZ Alkmaar while also serving as the national team coach. He currently serves as a technical director at FIFA.