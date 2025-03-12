Will Lionel Messi feature for Inter Miami against Cavalier? Javier Mascherano provides update ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup clash

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has admitted he is yet to decide if Lionel Messi will feature against Cavalier. The two sides are set to lock horns in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 at the National Stadium Independence Park on Thursday, March 13.

Lionel Messi has made an excellent start to the season for the Herons, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three appearances across all competitions. However, the 37-year-old hasn't featured in their last three games, with Mascherano opting to rest the Argentine ace due to a reported muscle overload.

During the Cavalier pre-match press conference, Mascherano stated that Messi has trained with the team and will travel to Jamaica. He said (via Daily Mirror):

“Tomorrow, we will decide on the day of the match, and I think it is for the best. If he starts, if he waits, and if he comes in later, we will see. Today, he trained with the group; he did all the training, and the sensations were very good, so I am very happy that he will travel with us to Jamaica.”

Messi also missed out during Inter Miami's first leg clash against Cavalier. Fortunately, the Herons cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win via goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez.

How did Inter Miami fare against Charlotte in Lionel Messi's absence?

Lionel Messi was named on the bench but wasn't brought on as a substitute during Inter Miami's most-recent MLS fixture against Charlotte. Despite being down to 10 men, the Herons persevered to grind out a 1-0 win on Sunday, March 9.

Mascherano and Co. were dealt a massive blow after their goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari, was dismissed in the 38th minute. Fortunately for them, the newly signed Tadeo Allende proved to be the hero, netting in the 46th minute to break the deadlock.

Charlotte dominated possession with 57 percent of the ball. However, they were unable to do much against Inter Miami's solid defense, taking nine shots in total with zero being on target. Meanwhile, the Herons made the most of their chances, landing four shots in total with two being on target.

Lionel Messi's side are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference with seven points from three games, two points behind leaders Philadelphia.

