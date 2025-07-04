Will Lionel Messi feature for Inter Miami against Montreal? Report provides update ahead of MLS clash

A new report from TSN has detailed the availability of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi for Inter Miami's clash against CF Montreal on July 5. The 38-year-old forward is expected to make the trip to Canada and play a major role in the MLS fixture.

Last week, Inter Miami became the only American team to make the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, they exited the competition after getting trounced 4-0 by UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 (June 29).

Just days after that crushing defeat, the Herons will hit the road again, travelling to Canada to take on Montreal. On Friday, manager Javier Mascherano claimed that Messi is fit and ready to play at the Stade Saputo.

He said (via @FrancoPanizo on X):

"We were able to give them two days off. Barring anything strange happening, Leo will travel."

With eight wins, five draws, and three losses, Inter Miami currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. However, owing to their participation in the CWC, they have four games in hand on all the teams above them.

If the Herons win all four games, they could go one point clear of the Philadelphia Union atop the table. Akin to the 2024 campaign, Messi has played a key part for his side this season, with 10 goals and five assists in 13 league games thus far.

"I have absolutely no idea" - Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano makes claim about Lionel Messi's contract extension

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano claimed that he has 'no idea' if superstar forward Lionel Messi is going to sign a contract extension at the club.

The Argentine maestro moved to Miami on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. Overall, he has racked up 50 goals and 24 assists in 63 appearances for Miami across all competitions thus far.

Although the 38-year-old helped the Herons win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield title, the coveted MLS title eluded them last season. Miami fell short in their first attempt in the playoffs, shockingly losing to Atlanta United in the first round.

They have started this campaign well and are set to challenge for the crown once again. However, questions have been raised about Messi's contract at the club.

As it stands, the legendary forward's contract is set to expire in December 2025, after the conclusion of the current campaign. When asked if he knew any details about a potential extension, Mascherano said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Leo Messi renewing with Inter Miami? I have absolutely no idea."

It is likely that Inter Miami's run in the 2025 MLS play-offs, should they make it there, will play a major role in influencing the Argentine icon's decision.

