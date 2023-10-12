Will Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? Spanish football expert makes definitive transfer claim

Spanish football expert Guillem Ballague has dismissed reports of Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Messi's Miami team are out of the post-season reckoning in the MLS. So, after the Herons' final regular-season game at Charlotte on October 21, the Argentine won't have competitive club football action before the 2024 MLS season starts in February.

There have been reports that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the SPL in a short-term loan deal. However, Ballague has said that Messi would much rather take a month's break before joining Inter Miami's pre-season.

The Argentine will be in action in international football till November 21, when La Albiceleste take on Brazil in a marquee FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Maracana. After that, he's expected to take a vacation.

Ballague tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"How badly they are explaining the vacations that Leo Messi is going to have. It will be a month or so, like all footballers, come on, so forget about Saudi Arabia or other things.

"The last match with Inter Miami will be on October 22. Until November 21, there are official matches with Argentina, the last one against Brazil in Maracana, little joke. After a month or so of rest (and don't rule out friendlies during that period), it's time for preseason."

Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been selected in the Albiceleste squad to take on Paraguay (October 12) and Peru (October 17) in World Cup qualifiers.

He's also expected to feature in their qualifying clashes against Uruguay (November 16) and Brazil (November 21) next month.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in club football this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (R).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, they're still going strong for club and country.

Ronaldo, 38, has been in sizzling form for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 10 goals and five assists in eight games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, 36, has hit the ground running at MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer this summer. In 13 games across competitions, he has 11 goals and five assists.

That includes 10 goals and an assist in seven games in their victorious Leagues Cup campaign, the Herons' first-ever trophy. However, with one goal and two assists in five MLS games, Messi failed to take the side to the postseason.