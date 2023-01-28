Will Lionel Messi play 2024 Copa America in the United States?

Lionel Messi hasn't definitely said anything about whether he will play Copa America 2024 in the United States. The USA will host the tournament in 2024 and will have the chance to prove their organizing capabilities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the world.

According to USA Today, Messi will most likely be in Argentina's squad.

Argentina are the reigning South American champions. Messi and Co. are also the current world champions. They lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar by defeating France via penalties in the final of the tournament.

After the triumph in Qatar, Messi had this to say about his future with La Albiceleste (via ESPN):

"I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion."

Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, said that he would like to see the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar take part in the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni said:

"First of all, we need to save him a spot for the World Cup 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. I think he is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing or what he wants to do with his career."

Next year's Copa America will be the 48th edition of the prestigious tournament. Apart from the best teams in South America, six teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean will also participate in the competition,

Lionel Messi and Co. won the Copa America under Lionel Scaloni's tutelage in 2021. Angel Di Maria scored the winner for Argentina in the final against Brazil.

The 2021 Copa America win brought an end to Lionel Messi's international trophy drought

While Lionel Messi conquered it all with his brilliance in club football, international glory eluded him for the longest time. The drought came to an end in 2021 when Argentina finally won Copa America.

Since then, Messi and Argentina have also won the FIFA World Cup. Messi won his second Golden Ball after being named the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and had three assists during the competition. Messi had previously won the Golden Ball in 2014.

The little magician has already completed football, winning all the major trophies. Another South American championship will further elevate his legendary status in the history of the sport.

